Taco Bell is playing up the question of whether its new menu item is, in fact, primarily a taco or a sandwich, engaging two college debate teams to tackle the conundrum in a showdown it will air in commercials this weekend. This seems like a smart marketing move at a time when the country is divided on so many topics that when presented with a subject, we reflexively pick a side and put up our dukes to defend it. (Personally, I am #TeamTaco on this question, but please don’t @ me, because after all this [gestures wildly at everything], I’m not looking for a hill to die on.)