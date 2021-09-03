Make ahead: The banana puree needs to be made at least 2 hours in advance of making the brownies.
Storage: The banana puree can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. The brownies can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Ingredients
FOR THE GREEN BANANA PUREE
- 1 pound unripe, very green bananas, unpeeled (about 3 bananas)
- Water, as needed
FOR THE BROWNIES
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted, plus more for greasing the pan
- 3 tablespoons (20 grams) flaxseed meal
- 6 tablespoons water
- 1 1/2 cups (350 grams) green banana puree, at room temperature (see NOTE)
- 1 cup (90 grams) oat flour
- 3/4 cup (70 grams) unsweetened cacao powder
- 3/4 cup (140 grams) muscovado sugar or 2/3 cup (145 grams) packed dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/4 cup (10 grams) unsweetened coarsely shredded coconut, for topping
Step 1
Make the green banana puree: In a medium pot, cover the bananas with water to submerge them; the bananas will bob up and down. Set the pot over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the water is at a simmer, and cook, uncovered, until the bananas soften, 35 to 40 minutes. While the bananas are still warm, peel them and transfer the flesh to a blender along with 1 cup of water. Blend until creamy. Transfer the puree to an airtight container and refrigerate at least 2 hours, or until needed (see NOTE). You should get about 2 1/2 cups.
Step 2
Make the brownies: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch square pan with the coconut oil and line it with a piece of parchment paper long enough to have overhang on two sides.
Step 3
In a large bowl, stir the flaxseed meal and water until combined, and set aside until thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in the 1 1/2 cups of banana puree, flour, cacao, sugar, baking powder, salt and the 2 tablespoons of coconut oil until combined. Transfer the batter to the baking pan and use a small offset spatula to smooth the top of the batter. Sprinkle with the shredded coconut. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the brownies are firm at the edges and have begun to set in the center.
Step 4
Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool thoroughly, about 4 hours; the brownies will continue to set as they cool. Cut into 16 pieces and serve. For firmer brownies, refrigerate for a few hours.
NOTE: After about 1 day of refrigeration, the green banana puree will stiffen and become more solid. To add to the brownie batter, measure or weigh out the necessary amount, then whisk in a little water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the texture becomes pourable.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 brownie)
Calories: 117; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 83 mg; Carbohydrates: 19 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer Emily Codik.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
