If you’re planning on firing up the grill for Labor Day weekend, or any other time, here are some recipes from our archives to help you make the most of marinating.
Chipotle Honey-Marinated Steak, above. Hot honey is the star of this dish, which ends up milder than the ingredients might lead you to believe. You can make this on the grill or under the broiler, using sirloin or skirt steak.
Cilantro Tandoori-Spiced Grilled Chicken Thighs. Chicken coated with a thick, zesty marinade of ginger, garlic, cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika and crushed red pepper is cooked on the grill or a grill pan for maximum impact.
Grilled Lamb Chops With Lemony Herb Sauce and Eggplant. This recipe employs a dry marinade (basically a rub) that can done up to 24 hours in advance.
Citrus-Marinated Fish Tacos. If quick marinades are more your thing, you’ll like these beachy-feeling tacos. You have the option of indoor or outdoor cooking.
Seared Steak Atop Roasted Vegetables. While this recipe was designed for the oven, you could also sear the steak over a hot grill (in a skillet or not), before finishing it over indirect heat. See also Dorie Greenspan’s Marinated and Seared Steak.
Herbed Grilled Vegetables. Marinating is not just for meat. Here, an assortment of vegetables takes a quick dip — no more than an hour — in an herb-packed marinade made with Worcestershire sauce, extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Basil-Grilled Tuna With Bitter Greens. Seafood only needs a short time to marinate, and in this recipe, tuna steaks are coated with a pesto-ish blend of basil, garlic, lemon and olive oil.
Soy and Hoisin-Marinated Korean Beef Ribs. Prep these the night before, so all you have to do is quickly grill them the next day.
