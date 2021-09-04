You can read more about marinating in my primer on the topic, but the gist is this: Marinades won’t necessarily penetrate very far into a protein, though salt and acid can generally make a little headway into the meat. But mostly, they’re a surface treatment for packing in flavor, which is not a bad thing. Bigger cuts can be marinated longer than smaller ones, though cuts of any size can be damaged by using acidic ingredients for too long or in too great of an amount.