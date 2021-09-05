Of course not. For this recipe, two of my favorite vegetarian cookbook authors — Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence — come to the rescue with a build-from-scratch grain bowl idea that you can make as is, with very satisfying results, or treat as a template. You cook greens with canned beans, brighten with a little lemon, then make a stripped-down version of green goddess dressing with avocado, mayo and scallions, sparked up with sriracha and balanced with agave nectar (or honey if you’re not vegan).