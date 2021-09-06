Turkey and Kale Ragu, pictured above. Ground turkey can make a delicious ragu. Let this simple sauce convince you.
Baked Feta Pasta. This recipe went so viral on TikTok, in part because it’s a gorgeous dish, but also because it doesn’t require a whole lot of ingredients or effort. Bake the sauce, then mix with your pasta.
Linguine With Butternut Squash, Garlic and Olive Oil (Linguine e Butternut Aglio e Olio). Forget chopping, just use a box grater to shred squash, garlic and onion to melt down into this delicious sauce.
Pasta With Italian Sausage, Tomatoes and Eggplant. This one-pot pasta is chock full of veggies, with protein from Italian sausage.
Whole Wheat Pasta Salad With Crispy Broccoli. You don’t have to pick broccoli for this salad; use whatever veggies you have on hand in your freezer or fridge!
More from Voraciously: