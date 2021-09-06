Humble pasta is a lifesaver when you’re super-busy, don’t have a lot of ingredients on hand, or when your creative energy falters. Pasta says, it’s okay. Throw whatever you’ve got with your favorite noodle. Nine times out of 10, it’ll be fine.

We’ve pulled some of our more recent favorites, so you can have a simple pasta dinner with very little effort. You can search for more pasta recipes in our Recipe Finder.

Turkey and Kale Ragu, pictured above. Ground turkey can make a delicious ragu. Let this simple sauce convince you.

Baked Feta Pasta. This recipe went so viral on TikTok, in part because it’s a gorgeous dish, but also because it doesn’t require a whole lot of ingredients or effort. Bake the sauce, then mix with your pasta.

Linguine With Butternut Squash, Garlic and Olive Oil (Linguine e Butternut Aglio e Olio). Forget chopping, just use a box grater to shred squash, garlic and onion to melt down into this delicious sauce.

Pasta With Italian Sausage, Tomatoes and Eggplant. This one-pot pasta is chock full of veggies, with protein from Italian sausage.

Whole Wheat Pasta Salad With Crispy Broccoli. You don’t have to pick broccoli for this salad; use whatever veggies you have on hand in your freezer or fridge!

