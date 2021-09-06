It’s only when Touraeva starts to bag my order that I notice her T-shirt. It’s canary yellow with black lettering, and it reads: “I’m a realtor and a mom. Nothing scares me.” The “O” in “mom” is a ♡, as if to leave no doubt that the fearlessness in question comes from a jaded-but-affectionate place, not from some post-apocalyptic world ruled by godless Terminator realtor/moms. I like Touraeva instantly.
“I’m 35, and I finally realized that I have two passions in my life,” confides Touraeva, who works as a Realtor when not mixing dough. “One is baking, and the other one is real estate.”
Touraeva grew up in Tajikistan during a time of great upheaval. The Soviet Union had dissolved, and Tajikistan had fallen into a five-year civil war that left thousands dead and forced many more to flee the country. Touraeva recalls the challenges, not necessarily of war, but of learning to cook in the 1990s when she had no cookbooks from which to draw, or even the Internet.
But Touraeva had access to a wealth of culinary knowledge, the kind familiar to generations of cooks before every conceivable problem could be solved with a few taps on your phone: She had family. Her mom, sisters, grandmother and even her father who used to own a restaurant in Dushanbe, the nation’s capital and the family’s home. As a child, Touraeva also learned a thing or two about real estate, a business in which her mom dabbled.
She never really thought about food, or real estate, as professions. She had seemingly loftier goals in mind. She put herself on a pathway to becoming a diplomat. She earned an undergraduate degree in political science and a master’s in public administration and international development, both from the University of Montana, before working with the United Nations, first in New York and later with the U.N. refugee agency in Tajikistan. It is — how to put this diplomatically? — an atypical background for a chef.
But when her husband, Umed Partov, began his doctoral studies at George Mason University in 2014, Touraeva had a chance to remake her life in Arlington, where she and her family settled. Like so many women, Touraeva struggled with an internal tension: the desire to be close to her young boys and a yearning to have a professional life, to make her mark on the world, without feeling like every cent she earned went straight to child care.
Her solution was rooted in her past. She would start selling spice blends and baked goods at the Columbia Pike Farmers Market, where she can still be found every Sunday. Before long, customers started demanding savory items, so Touraeva added sambusas, these golden, three-pointed pockets that she learned to make by her grandmother’s side. Folks ate them up, even if Touraeva’s folks were puzzled by her career switch.
“My parents freaked out,” Touraeva recalls, laughing. “They’re like, ‘You’re doing what?!’”
Personally, I’d make the argument that Touraeva is doing more for American-Tajik relations than a thousand diplomats. Technically, her carryout, Taste of Eurasia, which debuted in 2017, caters to a wider audience than Tajik expats. As the name suggests, the shop delivers dishes from Russia, Central Asia and the Middle East, ending its tasting tour in Turkey, that bridge between Asia and Europe. You can order Georgian khachapuri, Russian salads, Central Asian mantu, savory Ossetian pies and even Turkish pide, that canoe-shaped flatbread whose cargo here is a succulent mixture of lamb, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and more.
The shop itself is basically a production facility that happens to have a carryout counter. If you look up the definition of “tiny” in a dictionary, there’s probably a photo of Taste of Eurasia next to it. Regardless, big things come out of this small storefront. By Touraeva’s accounting, she makes at least five doughs for the sweet and savory items on her menu, including a laminated one for her delicate dessert pockets, whose cache of dark chocolate is the pastry’s lone source of sweetness. It’s sensational.
Bread is central to the Tajik table, so it comes as no surprise that Touraeva is an authority on Central Asian loaves, leavened or not. She learned how to make naan in a clay oven in Tajikistan, but at Taste of Eurasia, she has mastered a piece of cooking equipment perhaps even trickier: the pizza conveyor oven, a holdover from a previous tenant. Through a lot of trial and error, Touraeva can cook just about anything in this oven, with its exasperating hot spots: sambusas, khachapuri, pide, Ossetian pies, berry tarts, even cakes of towering beauty.
I’d put Touraeva’s Adjaruli khachapuri, with its barely-set egg yolk luxuriating in the center, up against anyone’s. The base is soft and pillowy, serving as complement and contrast to the gooey four-cheese blend contained within its yeasty walls. The truth is, I’m enamored with just about everything that Touraeva serves on bread or encases in dough. Her pumpkin-and-squash sambusa conceals an autumnal mash of cooked gourds, onions, herbs and more, its sweetness and earthiness locked in a battle that both win. Her Ossetian pie, packed with cabbage, cheese and just a hint of garlic, combines a rugged Old World frugality with stuffed-crust, New World indulgence.
Compared with the eye-candy of Touraeva’s bread-based bites, her Central Asian mantu and plov can cast a more sullen shadow. The homemade wrappers on her lamb-and-onion dumplings can be loose and haphazardly folded, her lamb-and-rice plov seemingly desiccated under its plastic wrap. And yet, both have their pleasures, their spices and aromatics whispering of garlic, cumin and trade routes that have brought our worlds a little closer together.
There are many sweet ways to complete your meal at Taste of Eurasia, but I think the sweetest is Touraeva’s honey cake, a multilayered confection that, paradoxically, goes easy on the sugar. She likes a cake that actually allows the buttercream and honey to take center stage. It may take a second or two for your palate to adjust to a dessert that doesn’t rely on sugar for seduction, but once you get there, you’ll discover that sweetness comes in many forms, some small but decidedly satisfying. Much like the Taste of Eurasia itself.
Taste of Eurasia
428 A Hume Ave., Alexandria, 703-683-7773; tasteofeurasia.com.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the shop. 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the Old Town Farmers Market, 301 King St., Alexandria; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Pike Farmers Market, 2705 Columbia Pike, Arlington.
Nearest Metro: Braddock, with a 1⅓-mile trip to the carryout.
Prices: $0.99 to $18.99 for everything on the menu.