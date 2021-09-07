If you don’t have a food mill and want to use fresh tomatoes, peel and de-seed them first. Here’s how: Slice an X through the base and dunk them in boiling water for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until they float to the surface. Lift them out with a slotted spoon and place them in a bowl of ice water. This will make them easy to peel. After peeling, slice the tomatoes in half and, using your fingers, scoop out and discard the seeds and gel. Tear the tomatoes into pieces and run them through a food processor, in batches if necessary, to puree.