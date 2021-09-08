Don’t Peel Your Banana Bread, pictured above. You don’t need to discard the peel with this banana bread recipe studded with black sesame seeds for flavor and color. But this is just one of the many banana breads in our archive! My favorite is the Naturally Sweet Banana Bread. You could also get banana bread vibes in muffin form with Sunday Morning Muffins.
Caramelized Banana Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Cook those bananas down so they impart caramelized flavor into these fantastic cookies.
Green Banana Cashew Sauce. You can even use bananas when they’re green! Writer Emily Codik uses them to make vegan sauces and treats. This sauce is versatile and can be used as a dip for crudité, a sauce for veggies or even a spread on your sandwich. Not feeling saucy? Make her Chewy Vegan Brownies.
Banana Pancakes. Bananas for breakfast, please! But not in a smoothie — in pancake form no less.
Johnetta Miller’s Banana Pudding. Ah, banana pudding, a classic. This recipe has you making your own pudding from scratch. You could also make Banana Pudding Cups or Banana Pudding Parfaits.
Over the Top Banana Pops. Coat bananas in yogurt, cover with fun toppings, then freeze for a cooling treat. If you prefer chocolate, make Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Bananas.
Banana Split Sundae Pie. Banana split? We can do you one better. Banana split, in pie form. Or, make another great banana treat: Banoffee Pie, with bananas, dulce de leche and whipped cream.
Rocky Road Nice Cream. Want a quicker, dairy-free ice cream? Use bananas in the base!
Breakfast Grain Bowls With Caramelized Bananas. Nutty grains and sweet, caramelized banana make a delicious, hearty breakfast.
