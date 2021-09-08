Have you ever cooked with unripe bananas? You can! And you should! Emily Codik wrote about how, and she shared a recipe for Green Banana Cashew Sauce. You can also get her recipe for Chewy Vegan Brownies, which starts with a green banana puree.
What varieties of banana are you familiar with? Alicia Kenney wrote about Puerto Rico’s many varieties, and how so much biodiversity is key to solving an ongoing global banana crisis.
And of course, we have plenty of banana recipes in our Recipe Finder. Just search “banana!”
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.