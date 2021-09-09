The filling is made by simply stirring together cooked, chopped spinach, goat cheese (use could sub ricotta), Parmesan cheese, parsley, a beaten egg, and salt and pepper. (I use frozen, chopped spinach for convenience — it’s nutritionally comparable to fresh, cooked and its texture works well in this dish — but if you have a load (10 ounces) of fresh spinach to use, you can steam that and chop it up instead.) Either way, be sure to squeeze the cooked spinach as dry as possible; you can save the liquid for smoothies or stock.