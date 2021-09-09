As the name of the book suggests, both coconut — in many forms — and sambal are central to the Indonesian table. Sambal, a category of condiments centered on chiles, is a key seasoning element. Sambals are more than sauces though; they’re used as spice pastes, rubs, marinades and dips. When served alongside a dish, you’re meant to eat a small amount with each bite. Lee includes nearly a dozen sambal formulas in her book, including fiery sambal ulek, sweet caramelized shallot sambal bawang, tomato sambal and sambal kacang, or peanut sauce. “For an Indonesian, no meal is complete without sambal,” Lee writes.