Straining is important, because bits of bacon left in the fat can cause it to go rancid quicker. “If you don’t filter out the solid bits, the fat can last a couple of months in the refrigerator before it starts to go rancid,” says Simply Recipes. “If you do filter out the solid bits, the fat can last up to a year in the refrigerator. You can also freeze bacon fat if you want to store it even longer.” I typically stick with a mesh strainer, which will still let some small bits through. Use a coffee filter if you want cleaner fat.