Here are the top 10 recipes that most resonated with them during summer.
10. Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint. If a salad can be considered quenching, this one from Ellie Krieger is a prime example. The combination of flavors is an ideal blend of sweet and savory.
9. Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches. Joe Yonan says this is “a five-ingredient, juice-running-down-your-elbow homage to the season’s crowning glory.” It’s simply white bread, mayo, tomatoes, salt and pepper.
8. Masala Chicken. Spicy, crunchy and fast: Those are three of the major attributes of this recipe that Ann Maloney shared from “Great British Baking Show” favorite and cookbook author Chetna Makan.
7. Hazelnut Chiffon Cake With Nutella Ganache. An impressive cake need not rely on butter. This stunner from Jessie Sheehan uses oil, with whipped egg whites helping contribute to its stature.
6. Chilled Creamy Zucchini Soup With Tarragon. Here’s an elegant soup that’s creamy but uses no cream. Instead, canned white beans and Greek yogurt lend a luxurious texture, without as much fat.
5. Cherry Clafoutis. This classic French dessert manages to be casual and elegant at the same time. You can tweak it to use your choice of fruit.
4. Petite Pasta Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Feta. What can we say, you all really loved reading about pasta salads. This is a light one that’s nonetheless packed with flavor, thanks in part to punchy feta and herbs.
3. 3-Ingredient Blueberry Muffins. Fittingly, this recipe from “TikTok’s favorite grandma” Barbara (Babs) Costello came in at our third position. The main ingredients are softened vanilla ice cream, self-rising flour and blueberries, with two optional add-ins.
2. Cheesy Pan-Fried Tomato Stacks. No slices of bread needed here, as pieces of tomatoes surround a bacon and herbed cheese filling. Then the whole stacks are breaded and crisped in a skillet. You’ll want a knife and fork for these.
1. Ranch Water. Carrie Allan offers her take on the cocktail that has long been a favorite in Texas. Thanks to its carbonation and salinity, Topo Chico mineral water is a key ingredient. When you combine it with tequila and lime juice, plus optional orange liqueur and agave syrup, the result is bound to be a refreshing summer staple year after year.
More from Voraciously: