I love the combination approach, because it offers the most flexibility. I used a yellow squash from my garden, plus a zucchini from the farmers market and a bell pepper from the grocery store. If I had run across any appropriately sized (that is, not gigantic) eggplants, I would’ve subbed in one of those instead. Ibrahim’s recipes are vegan, so she calls for using “vegan mince” (or what we might see marketed as crumbles) and grains in her stuffing, and that would work just fine, but I wanted to use up some of the (many) lentils in my pantry instead.