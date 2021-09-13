Microwave it: I was always really nervous about this technique, but it took reading Erin Jeanne McDowell’s “The Fearless Baker” to finally convert me. She recommends microwaving the stick, still in its wrapper, for 10 seconds, turning it over on its side and then doing another 7 seconds. In “BraveTart: Iconic America Desserts,” Parks says three 6-second bursts work perfectly for two sticks of butter in her 1,000-watt microwave. The most important thing is to figure out what works best in your microwave so, yes, it might take a little trial and error (butter that gets too soft can be saved for toast or greasing pans or used in recipes that call for melted butter). If you focus on short bursts, you can always add more time. You can also try not using full power, even 50 percent if you want to play it very safe. My colleague Daniela Galarza likes standing the butter on its end so it’s straight up and down, which can speed up the process with more of the butter exposed to the heat of the microwave. I find I get slightly more control laying it on a long side, but see what you prefer. Not everyone is as sold on the microwave, though, which is valid. In “The Baking Answer Book,” author and pastry chef Lauren Chattman says that “the risk of melting is just too high. Melting causes the milk solids and water in butter to separate from the butterfat. This separation will affect the way the butter interacts with sugar when the two are beaten together, and in the oven, will affect the structure of your cookies.”