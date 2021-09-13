Ginger Ginger Cookies. Two forms of ginger — powdered and crystallized — give a spicy punch to this chewy, soft cookie. Nutmeg and clove round out the flavors.
Horchata With Cinnamon and Vanilla. Though warming spices tend to be associated with baked goods, you can feature them in drinks, too. Cooling horchata is infused with cinnamon for a refreshing drink filled with autumnal comfort.
Winter Minestrone. Cinnamon and clove work in tandem to give this simple minestrone depth and an additional boost of warmth.
Carrot Cake With Brown Butter-Cream Cheese Frosting. This is a gorgeous carrot cake with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg and allspice in perfect harmony.
Misir Wot. A spice blend with cardamom, cinnamon and clove give cozy vibes to this one-pot lentil dish that’s sure to become a weekly favorite.
Spiced Almond Snowball Cookies. Not only is the spice mix of cardamom, clove, Aleppo pepper, black pepper and sumac wonderfully balanced, but this cookie is also gluten-free and salt-free, making it suitable for certain dietary restrictions.
Restorative Chicken and Rice Soup. Clove, star anise and cinnamon contribute to this fragrant soup, which will come in handy when you need a bowl of comfort. A similar collection of spices in this Hongshao Chicken Stew With Shiitakes and Winter Vegetables means you have a choice in which dish is right for you.
Chorizo-Spiced Squash Tostadas. If you’re not eating meat, but love the flavors of chorizo, the mix of allspice, cinnamon and clove will help you harness that feeling.
