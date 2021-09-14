I think the best thing is not just to put a plate of food in front of your child and say, “You have to eat.” You can say: “We’re going to see how many fruits and vegetables we can get into our diet. In fact, I would love for half of our plate every meal to be 50 percent fruits and vegetables.” Make it a fun activity, make it a game. You know, you can even set up little “quick fires” with the kids competing against each other. Cooking is fun and it’s creative and it’s communal. And so if you make it an activity and get excited about it, kids are more likely to get in the spirit.