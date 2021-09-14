Slice it up and eat as is, or scroll on below for some excellent recipes featuring Gruyere.
Classic Swiss Fondue, pictured above. We said melty and we meant it. Use a whole bunch of Gruyere, or a mix with other recommended cheeses, and dunk away.
Cheesy Ham Bake With Spicy Fried Eggs. This make-ahead casserole takes inspiration from a croque madame, a classic French sandwich.
Fast French Onion Soup. Another French favorite: French onion soup! Burnished onions, a beautiful broth and bubbling cheese on top.
Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip. This is a decadent snack or appetizer, and Gruyere is a major factor in the flavor here.
Savory Cake With Ham, Cheese and Herbs. Sometimes when you go to a picnic, it can be hard to think of a savory item that can travel well and serve up beautifully. Enter this savory loaf studded with ham, Gruyere and herbs.
Sourdough Gruyere Popovers. If you’re looking for a new way to use your sourdough starter, make these fluffy, cheesy popovers.
Pepperoni and Potato Pizza. Gruyere, potatoes, pizza — perfect.
More from Voraciously: