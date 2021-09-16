This is one of the dishes I have come to rely on when I don’t feel like cooking — it’s as close as I come to waving a magic wand at dinnertime. There’s hardly anything to do to get it to the table, and it takes less than half an hour, start to finish. And yet this dish — inspired by the tastes of Spanish tapas, garlicky, heady with the scent of smoked paprika, and warmed with a touch of cayenne pepper — is bursting with flavor, aroma, color and nutrition.