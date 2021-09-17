To reheat kasha varnishkes, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat it to 325 degrees. Transfer the kasha to a 3-quart baking dish and pour 1/2 cup of chicken stock or water on top. Cover with foil or a tightfitting lid and bake for about 30 minutes. Uncover, and if the mixture looks dry, add more liquid, up to 1/2 cup. Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until the noodles on the top start to crisp up and brown. Serve hot or warm. Alternatively, reheat gently in a skillet over medium-low to medium heat with a drizzle of oil until the pasta and buckwheat crisp up.