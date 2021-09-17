In our home we refer to it simply as Joe’s pasta, and it’s not unusual for the three of us to polish off the entire pot by ourselves in a single night (I am not ashamed of my gluttony). The insanely deep flavor is all the more shocking when you scan the handful of ingredients you need to make this dish. If you’re the kind who thinks ahead, you can even marinate the tomatoes in advance and intensify the flavors. Or, if like me, you start thinking about what to make for dinner around 4:30 in the afternoon, you’ll still get delicious results. And, as I nudge my household to eat less meat these days, this gets thumbs up from both my husband and meat-loving 6 1/2-year-old.