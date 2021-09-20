It was a concern that began when she was a young social worker in some of Philadelphia’s most impoverished neighborhoods in the mid-1960s. “I was going door to door, talking with women who were simply desperate to feed their children,” she recalls in a phone interview from her home in Belmont, Mass. But the lightbulb didn’t go off until a couple years later, after Lappé had access to the library stacks at the University of California at Berkeley, where her husband was doing his postdoctoral work. Intrigued by such books as Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” (1962) and Paul Ehrlich’s “The Population Bomb” (1968), Lappé’s own research led her to what felt like an obvious conclusion: “I thought, food is the most basic thing,” she says. “Everybody needs to eat, and it’s easy to calculate how much we need. We can measure it, and we can measure health from it.”