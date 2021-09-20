Holiday Granola. Dried cranberries are overlooked! Their raw counterpart may be too sour for many, but dehydrating them mellows out their pucker and makes them a tasty snack. An excellent addition to salads and autumnal grain bowls, they also add a tart touch to this homemade, wintry-themed granola. Their cheery red color, coupled with crystallized ginger, warm spices such as cinnamon, and maple syrup, makes this a tasty morning treat — and a giftable one at that. You could also make granola in cookie form with these Granola Cookies, also featuring dried cranberries.