Roasted Eggplant With Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Pickled Raisins and Mint. Raisins, both dark and golden varieties, perhaps get the most hate out of the dried fruits. I get it: I’m not really a fan of them. But when rehydrated, their flavor disperses throughout the dish, and they become plump and pleasant. In this recipe, they’re pickled, which makes them delicious to even notable raisin-hater Joe Yonan.
Want more raisins? Try Oatmeal Raisin Cookies or Picadillo.
Sticky Toffee Pudding. Dates are prized for their chewy, sticky texture and their intense sweetness — if nature made candy, it would be a date. Dates are the foundation for these soft, warm British puddings. Serve with a little vanilla-flavored whipped cream or ice cream.
Want more dates? Try Food for the Gods or Chopped Winter Greens Salad With Pears and Date Dressing.
Apricot and Red Lentil Soup. Golden dried apricots make a great snack and wonderful addition to many other dishes. In this simple, pantry-friendly soup, dried apricots deliver a hint of brightness.
Want more apricots? Try Peach-Apricot Cobbler or Coronation Chickpea Salad.
Figs With Goat Cheese, Pistachios and Mint. People wait in anticipation for the fleeting fig season, but dried figs are a treat, too! Stuff with goat cheese, adorn with a pistachio and sprinkle with some mint for this lovely appetizer.
Want more figs? Try Whipped Ricotta Pizza With Figs and Walnuts or Balsamic-Poached Figs.
Holiday Granola. Dried cranberries are overlooked! Their raw counterpart may be too sour for many, but dehydrating them mellows out their pucker and makes them a tasty snack. An excellent addition to salads and autumnal grain bowls, they also add a tart touch to this homemade, wintry-themed granola. Their cheery red color, coupled with crystallized ginger, warm spices such as cinnamon, and maple syrup, makes this a tasty morning treat — and a giftable one at that. You could also make granola in cookie form with these Granola Cookies, also featuring dried cranberries.
Want more dried cranberries? Try Wild Rice and Turkey Salad With Dried Cranberries or Cranberry Cat Kisses.
Fruit and Nut Energy Bars. And, of course, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. These energy bars use a mix of dates, raisins and dried apricots, but you can use what you like and have on hand.
Want more ideas for mixing died fruits? Try Adas Polo o Morgh (Persian-Style Lentil Rice With Chicken) or Dried Fruit Haroset With Cardamom and Lemon.
More from Voraciously: