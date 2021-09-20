Upgrade your fat. Don’t miss an opportunity to add more flavor to your grilled cheese with the fat you use to griddle it. After spending years using neutral oils (not that there’s anything wrong with them, if that’s what you like), I’ve mostly switched to other options I find more exciting. The two I flip-flop on are salted butter and mayonnaise. Both to give my sandwiches more flavor, color and crispness than something like canola oil. Butter can be softened and spread on the bread, or you can adopt Aaron’s strategy, which is adding it to the skillet, dragging the bread through the melted butter and then assembling the sandwich right there. Mayo works best when spread on the bread before griddling. Just keep an eye on your mayo- or butter-cooked sandwich, as it can get darker faster than one made with oil. For an even more over-the-top option, grab your jar of rendered bacon fat and use that. Leah Anne Jaros of D.C. ups the ante on the exterior by sprinkling garlic powder over the butter- or mayo-coated sides before griddling, for a garlic-bread-inspired riff that is just so smart.