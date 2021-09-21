In this book, each of the 120 recipe includes one or more cooked ingredient that is then used in a subsequent meal. So, instead of leftovers of that certain dish, you’re making something new with less effort. It’s intentional and thoughtful and, after you read through a few recipes in the cookbook, you start thinking about your favorite recipes and how many contain the same proteins or vegetables. One example: If Meal 1 is a pot roast, then Meal 2 might be tacos.