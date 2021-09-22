I know people that sometimes love to go the extra mile by making dumpling wrappers from scratch — all you need is flour and water — but the convenience of store-bought wrappers is almost a must on a weeknight. (I typically find them in the freezer section, but some stores sell them refrigerated in the produce section.) One at a time, dollop a spoonful of the mushroom mixture in the center of each dumpling wrapper, dip your finger in a small bowl of water and wet the edges of the wrapper, then seal and fold as best as you can. Dumpling folding can be an art form, but don’t worry if you take a simpler approach or yours look more like a kindergarten art project. While we may eat with our eyes first, these mushroom dumplings will taste delicious regardless of how they look.