Ranking restaurants in an ongoing pandemic? After struggling to feed us so well the past 18 months, the industry deserves the accolades. My Top 10 selections, which are being unveiled a day at a time ahead of the publication of the complete guide, are a mix of casual and upscale, suburban and city, meaty and vegetarian. The restaurants are united by memorable cooking, uncommon hospitality and consistency. Equally important, eating in them has me seeing light at the end of the tunnel.
No. 10 INCHEON
The mistake is to think of the youthful 45-seat restaurant as yet another Korean outpost in an area brimming with similar menus. Justin Ahn was born in Korea but relocated to Southern California when he was a year old. He grew up watching his mother cook the food of their homeland and was raised to pick and choose the best of Korean and American cultures. The self-taught chef says his “flavors are going to be Korean” even if his techniques are otherwise.
Sure enough, his steamed egg custard, fragrant with sesame oil, gets finished with bird’s-eye chiles, fish sauce and lime juice — a very Thai touch. A riff on bibimbap, the colorful Korean rice dish, swaps out rice for elastic wheat noodles (jjolmyeon) imported from the restaurant’s namesake city in Korea, arranged with a rainbow of cucumbers, carrots and onions plus tender sea snails instead of the traditional beef. Diners are instructed to mix the ingredients with a nearby sauce based on gochujang so that each bite delivers the taste equivalent of a little bugle blast. It takes skill and good timing to achieve jjolmyeon with the desired chewiness. Ahn delivers.
Incheon can be quiet enough that Ahn himself introduces the seven or so dishes that make up his tasting menu. Magic sometimes returns to the table. Ahn combines arborio rice and pecorino cheese as deftly as any Italian chef, but makes his risotto singular with the help of dashi instead of chicken stock and diced boiled abalone as the featured attraction. Ahn thinks of the dish as an enhanced juk, or Korean porridge. More allure comes by way of ivory dominoes of soft-crisp pork belly, fanned onto a plate shared with julienne radish kimchi, a pungent ssamjang (paste) made with walnuts, and spears of lightly pickled napa cabbage for wrapping the meat and condiments.
“You’re not going to get the usuals here,” says the chef. He’s right. Now do it.
7118 Columbia Pike, Annandale, Va. 703-688-3347. incheonrestaurant.com. Dinner Thursday through Saturday. Indoor seating only. Tasting menu $60. No takeout or delivery. No barriers to entry; ADA-compliant restroom.
