Once cooled, the cooked apples are layered in jars or glasses with graham cracker crumbs and my go-to creamy topping of vanilla-spiked, fresh whipped cream folded with Greek yogurt. I developed the cream topping years ago as a way to accommodate a bigger dollop in a better-for-you way, but I’ve come to prefer it on most fruit desserts for its taste alone, as it adds a complementary, gentle tang. I also find it to be more stable than regular whipped cream, lasting several days in the refrigerator.
With graham cracker crumbs on the bottom of each parfait absorbing the lovely juices from the apples, and an extra crunchy sprinkle of them on top of the soft cream, this treat is a delightful way to cap off an autumn meal or savor as an afternoon pick-me-up. In fact, depending on my mood, I might even choose it when given the option “pie or parfait?”
Storage Notes: Leftover parfaits can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
- 4 medium apples (1 1/2 pounds /700 grams total), such as Granny Smith, Golden Delicious or Grimes Golden apple, Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Braeburn or a mix, unpeeled, cored and sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch table or fine sea salt
- 3 sheets (1 1/2 ounces/43 grams) graham crackers
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) very cold heavy cream
- 2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (nonfat, low-fat or whole)
Step 1
In a large, deep skillet, combine the apple slices, maple syrup, water and lemon juice. Sprinkle with the cinnamon and salt, and set the skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples soften but still retain their shape, and most of the liquid has evaporated, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.
Step 2
While the apples are cooking, place the graham crackers into a ziptop bag and, using a rolling pin or mallet, crush them into a fine crumb. You should wind up with about 1/2 cup of crumbs.
Step 3
In a large bowl, combine the cream, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and, using a hand mixer, whip until stiff peaks form. Using a flexible spatula, fold in the yogurt until well combined.
Step 4
Distribute the graham cracker crumbs on the bottom of 4 or 5 (8-ounce/240-milliliter) jars or glasses, reserving 1 tablespoon of the crumbs for garnish. Add the apple mixture, then top each with a dollop of the whipped cream, finish with a sprinkle of the reserved graham cracker crumbs and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (using whole fat Greek yogurt), based on 5.
Calories: 211; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 18 mg; Sodium: 128 mg; Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 27 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Hattie Ulan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
