These dessert cups answer that call scrumptiously. They center on the fresh apples that, to me, are one of the most exciting things about this season. Simmered in a skillet with a touch of maple syrup, lemon juice and cinnamon, the fruit becomes tender, aromatic and pie filling-like, with a nuanced flavor that comes from using a variety of different apples, each with its own unique taste profile. I like to leave the apple peels on for their lovely color, rustic texture and nutritional value, but you could certainly peel them if you prefer.