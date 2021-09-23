If making poached eggs, fill a medium-size shallow pot with about 3 inches of water and bring to a simmer over high heat. Add 2 teaspoons of red wine vinegar and reduce the heat to medium-high. (This will help the eggs take shape more easily as you poach them.) Crack an egg into a small bowl and gently slide the egg into the water. Repeat with another egg, leaving some distance between the two, repeating until all 4 eggs are added. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the eggs until the whites are firm and opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a kitchen towel to drain. Season to taste with salt and pepper.