If you live almost anywhere, you may be thinking about Canada geese, which can destroy crops by eating them and destroy lakes by pooping in them. They are also hell on golf courses. I have eaten Canada goose, but it was the kind that destroys crops in the Midwest, and it was very good. The kind from my coastal neck of the woods eats fishier things, and although I have never eaten one, I have eaten other seaside birds, and they can taste like low tide.