The confusion stems from marketers in the 1930s. Up until that point, only the firm, white-fleshed varieties of sweet potatoes were grown in the United States. But when the soft, orange-fleshed root tubers were introduced, farmers wanted a way to differentiate between the two and started using the term “yam” to identify these new vegetables. The impact of that decision has entrenched itself in society’s vocabulary to this day, with “yams” for sale across the country and recipes for dishes such as candied yams spiking in popularity every Thanksgiving.