Make the farinata: In an 8-inch ovenproof skillet (preferably nonstick), combine the oil, mushrooms, onion, salt and pepper. Set a rack in the middle of the oven, place the pan in the cold oven, and preheat to 400 degrees. Once the oven has reached 400 degrees, stir the vegetables. If there is still water in the pan from the mushrooms, continue roasting for 5 to 10 minutes, or until it evaporates.