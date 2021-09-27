Several sources I spoke to said their brands created their own category, a claim that I take with the usual hunk of salt one must suck on when sorting through marketing-speak. I don’t dismiss it entirely, though: Nomenclature evolves over time, and I’m interested to see how new gin styles develop country to country. While gin-making is still fairly unusual in some places, other countries seem to be carving out new geographic gin identities through their use of common botanicals. Many of the Japanese gins are incorporating yuzu, and Gregor says that lemon myrtle — “which has a beautiful sherbet-y quality” — is becoming quite common in the gins being produced in Australia now. Over time, location-specific terms like “Japanese gin” or “Irish gin” or “Australian gin” may come to tell drinkers more than just where their gin was distilled, but also the unique regional botanicals they can expect to taste in their next martini.