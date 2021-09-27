Regardless, the brisket has loads of flavor and spice. Occasionally you encounter a piece that blasts your palate with chile pepper, a refreshing hit of heat from a chain that has to cater to many different sensitivities. With that said, we found the brisket, despite its wallop of aromatics and spice, can get lost in some of Chipotle’s menu formats, especially if you get too carried away with additions (two kinds of salsa, why not? Guac? Sure!). That was particularly true in the burrito, where the double-starch bomb of tortilla and rice — plus beans — could drown out the beef’s complex flavors and springy-crisp texture.