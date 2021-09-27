You can use an abrasive pad on natural aluminum pans to remove more stubborn stains, according to Dalquist, though they can leave scratches that will not affect performance. “We recommend scrubbing in a swirling motion rather than back and forth,” she says. “Only use as much pressure as necessary to remove the stains.” Another option she suggests is a paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide, which you can apply to the stains and let it sit for an hour or two before scrubbing off. That was the winning method when the Kitchn recently put different cleaning methods to the test, with that combination beating out baking soda and foil; baking soda and vinegar; cream of tartar and vinegar; and Easy Off oven cleaner and Brillo pads. McManus says Bar Keepers Friend will also remove brown spots.