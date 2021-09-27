All of which is to say that Afghans have a long history with fried chicken in America, one more absorbing chapter in the ever-evolving saga of the dish in our country. You could make the argument, in fact, that Qayum was born into the life. He was around 2 when his family moved to the United States, and his father’s first job was at another Afghan expat’s fried chicken shop. His father later drove cabs in New York City and saved enough to buy his own place, Royal Fried Chicken, in Schenectady, N.Y. By the time Qayum was in high school, he was working at a chicken shop himself.