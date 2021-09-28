“Basically, all you’re trying to do is let the spices and vinegar infiltrate the vegetable, and you don’t have to boil anything to do that,” says Julie Garden-Robinson of the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences, who regularly advises home canners on best practices. “These are fridge pickles, so it’s totally safe.” Plus, if you pour boiling liquid over the vegetable, they’re more likely to soften and turn a muddy shade of green. That’s what happens with the grocery store’s shelf-stable pickled jalapeños.