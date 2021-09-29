The more I looked, the more I found this recipe, or very similar versions. Online, of course, but that’s a given. My grandparents’ recipe predated Nathan’s book by decades, so I dug a little more. The earliest reference in The Post dates to 1970 in Anne’s Reader Exchange, a former long-running feature in which readers offered tips and sent in their various conundrums. “I bought what was called a ‘Jewish Apple Cake’ from a lady at a bake sale in Southern Maryland. I have tried my best to find a recipe, but to no avail. Can anyone help?” Alas, for that unfortunate reader, it takes another 10 years for a recipe to appear in that same feature, labeled “John’s Jewish Apple Cake,” supposedly given to another reader by a retired baker. That one is very similar to mine, with differences in the amounts of orange juice and vegetable oil, primarily.