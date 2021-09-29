The batter is a stir-together affair, made all the more simple by using oil instead of butter, in keeping with Jewish dietary laws, with orange juice also contributing moisture and bright flavor. It’s very similar to the popular Apple and Pear Cake With Citrus and Nuts from my grandfather that I shared last year. Similarly, this cake is tender and fine-crumbed, sharing equal billing with the cinnamony sliced apples arranged in two layers. A final dusting of confectioners’ sugar on the barely crunchy crust seals the deal on a dessert (or breakfast or snack) that never ceases to please.
This recipe is one example of the pantry-friendly cakes my mom made — and still makes — for me, much like her parents did for her. In fall 2020, when we still were limited to short, outdoor visits with each other, she delivered an entire apple cake for my birthday.
What warms my heart even more is realizing I am not alone in my adoration for this recipe. Turns out, my “family recipe” is many families’ recipe, too.
That recognition hit me with a chill down my spine when I came across a recipe from Joan Nathan’s 1998 book, “Jewish Holiday Kitchen: 250 Recipes From Around the World to Make Your Celebrations Special,” in our archives. It was almost identical to mine, even though Nathan’s sources were in two local Maryland cookbooks: the “Favorite Recipes from Trinity Church” in St. Mary’s City and “Mrs. Kitching’s Smith Island Cookbook” (1981). My mom’s parents lived in New York City and Long Island, nowhere near these places.
The more I looked, the more I found this recipe, or very similar versions. Online, of course, but that’s a given. My grandparents’ recipe predated Nathan’s book by decades, so I dug a little more. The earliest reference in The Post dates to 1970 in Anne’s Reader Exchange, a former long-running feature in which readers offered tips and sent in their various conundrums. “I bought what was called a ‘Jewish Apple Cake’ from a lady at a bake sale in Southern Maryland. I have tried my best to find a recipe, but to no avail. Can anyone help?” Alas, for that unfortunate reader, it takes another 10 years for a recipe to appear in that same feature, labeled “John’s Jewish Apple Cake,” supposedly given to another reader by a retired baker. That one is very similar to mine, with differences in the amounts of orange juice and vegetable oil, primarily.
I came across a passing mention of Jewish apple cake in a 1973 New York Times article as part of a Hanukkah menu, with no actual recipe, though it at least lines up geographically and chronologically with my grandparents. A recipe in “Cooking Jewish: 532 Great Recipes from the Rabinowitz Family,” first published in 1999, shares a recipe for “Bubbe Rose’s Apple Cake.” It’s baked in a 9-by-13-inch pan, features a streusel topping and separately beats the egg whites, but the broader strokes — the cinnamon-spiked apples, the orange juice, the vegetable oil — indicate a common ancestor.
That predecessor may be something very similar to my colleague Olga Massov’s Apple Sharlotka, a leaner one-bowl affair from Russia. Nathan and others suspect recipes like my Jewish Apple Cake point back to Eastern European roots. In France, Nathan interviewed a Polish woman who made something similar. So did Nathan’s mother-in-law, though it was simpler. “She was poor,” Nathan says, “she didn’t have a Bundt pan. … Whatever country you migrate to and however much money you have … it’ll change.” Someone else Nathan came across in Chicago made a version with the apples on top. It’s a perfect example of the realization that Nathan has come to: Jewish food, like many cuisines, “changes as much as anything else.”
What won’t change is my lifelong devotion to this cake. I’ve just brought my son into the fold as well. And so it goes on, generation to generation.
Jewish Apple Cake
VARIATION: To make this in a loaf pan by halving the recipe (or making two cakes), grease a 9-by-5-inch or 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan with vegetable oil and line with a sheet of parchment with enough overhang to form a sling. Place half the batter in the pan, add a row of apples down the middle and sprinkle with half the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Repeat with the rest of the batter, another row of apples and the remaining cinnamon-sugar. (You won’t need as many apples for this version.) Proceed with the recipe and bake for about an hour (start checking at 50 minutes), or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool, cut and serve, without inverting the cake as in the original recipe.
Storage: The baked cake can be covered and stored at room temperature for up to 5 days. Individual slices can be wrapped and frozen for several months in an airtight container or zip-top bag.
If you have the arm strength, this cake can be mixed by hand rather than using a stand or handheld mixer.
Ingredients
- 2 cups plus 5 tablespoons (460 grams) granulated sugar, divided
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 3 cups (375 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) canola oil, vegetable oil or other neutral oil
- 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) orange juice, fresh or refrigerated
- 3 large apples (about 1 3/4 pounds/800 grams total), peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch slices (see this recipe for Cinnamony Apple Crisps for using the peels)
- Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Coat a large (10- to 15-cup) Bundt pan with baking spray, or grease thoroughly with a thin layer of vegetable oil. Pay extra attention to the center tube, where sticking is especially likely.
Step 2
In a small bowl, whisk together 5 tablespoons (60 grams) of the granulated sugar and the cinnamon.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt.
Step 4
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat the remaining 2 cups (400 grams) of granulated sugar, the eggs and oil on medium speed until thoroughly combined, creamy, slightly aerated and lighter in color, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the vanilla and mix on medium until incorporated. Using about a third of each, mix in the flour mixture and orange juice in three alternating additions on low, beating well after each. Give the sides of the bowl one scrape with a flexible spatula to ensure everything is incorporated; the batter will be thick.
Step 5
Pour half the batter into the prepared pan and smooth it into an even layer (the total weight of the batter is about 1,150 grams, so aim for roughly 575 grams per layer, if you care to measure). Place half of the sliced apples in a ring around the batter in a fan pattern — a little overlap is no problem. Sprinkle half the sugar and cinnamon mixture over the apples. Pour on the remaining batter, level it and repeat the layering with the rest of the apples and sugar mixture. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 6
Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let rest for 10 minutes. Use a small, flexible spatula or a round-edged knife to loosen the sides of the cake from the pan and then turn onto the rack. Let the cake cool completely, then store or cut and serve, dusting with confectioners’ sugar before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per serving, based on 14
Calories: 307; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 53 mg; Sodium: 190 mg; Carbohydrates: 60 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 38 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
