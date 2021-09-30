I’ve been pondering this passage the past two days, mostly as a counterpoint to the material contained in Woolever’s book. What’s missing from Bourdain’s confession in “Medium Raw” is the source of his self-loathing. The source, it seems, is the usual one: Bourdain’s childhood. He had a strained relationship with his parents, especially his mother, Gladys, a controlling presence in the young Bourdain’s life. As his brother, Christopher Bourdain, reveals in the book, Gladys reinvented herself as an adult. She concealed her Jewish background from her WASPy neighbors, lied about her maiden name and even made her friends and husband swear to keep her secrets safe. Her children wouldn’t learn some truths until later in life.