Slathered with a generous spread of ricotta, then layered with slices of ripe pear, the toast is finished with a drizzle of maple syrup, toasted walnuts and a dusting of cinnamon. It’s a fulfilling breakfast or snack that can be pulled together so quickly, it upends any notion that you lack the time to make something healthy.
Such a winning combination of taste, nutrition and ease never goes out of style.
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons raw walnut pieces
- 4 slices crusty, textured, whole-grain bread, such as from a “health” loaf or sprouted bread (1/2-inch thick slices, about 1 1/4 ounce each)
- 3/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese store-bought or homemade (see related recipe)
- 1 ripe pear, cored and sliced (unpeeled)
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch flaky salt, or more to taste
Step 1
In a small dry skillet over medium heat, toast the walnuts, tossing frequently, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a cutting board to cool, then finely chop.
Step 2
Toast the bread. Spread about 3 tablespoons of the ricotta onto each piece, then arrange 3 or 4 slices of pear on top of each toast. Drizzle each with 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup, then sprinkle each with 2 teaspoons of the chopped walnuts, then with the cinnamon and salt.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 toast), based on 4.
Calories: 218; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 14 mg; Sodium: 267 mg; Carbohydrates: 29 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
