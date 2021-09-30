Heat a grill to around 400 degrees, or until you can hold your hand over it for only 3 to 4 seconds. Thread the strips of beef onto skewers like a ribbon, several strips per skewer, piercing each slice through at least three times. As you go, push the strips loosely together, leaving only a little exposed skewer between the individual pieces. The strips should be bunched up so that only the edges of the meat will get crispy. Rub the meat with the oil and then use your hands to pack the spice mixture onto the meat in a thick, even layer.