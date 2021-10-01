Nutmeg. A little bit of nutmeg goes a long way in baked goods, pots of dark, leafy greens and bechamel sauces. With most recipes calling for less than 1 teaspoon — and sometimes just a pinch — of the ingredient, it could conceivably take years to get through a jar of the pre-ground stuff. By that point, the spice will have lost most of its flavor. On the other hand, I’ve had a jar of whole nutmeg in my pantry for years that I grate fresh whenever I’m in need. There are graters sold specifically for nutmeg that you can use, but I’ve found that my Microplane works just fine.