Homemade bagels will always impress, and as my former colleague Alex Baldinger and I wrote in 2016, they are easier to make than you may realize. Start the bagels the day before, let them chill overnight and boil and bake any time the next morning before your family or (small! vaccinated!) group sits down to eat. Ready to start planning your bagel brunch? Check out the star recipe below, as well as some ideas on other items to round out the spread.
Best-of Bagels. These bagels are just the right amount chewy and crackly, thanks to the use of bread flour, a little barley malt syrup (honey or molasses are okay swaps if you have to) and an overnight rise in the refrigerator. Top them any way you want and prepare for the compliments to roll in. This may be one of the most beloved recipes I’ve ever worked on.
Ouzo and Lemon Cured Salmon. It’s more than okay to pick up some good lox to have with your bagels, but you should also know that making your own cured fish is fairly approachable and flexible. Just make sure to plan ahead. You can also try Gravlax or Quick Gravlax. And see this guide that will walk you through the process.
Fire Smish. Move over, scallion and chive cream cheese. This spread is loaded with fresh chile peppers, tomato paste, chipotle and smoked paprika for a spicy, smoky bagel topper. See also Curry Cauliflower Smish, BLT Smish, Confetti Vegetable Smish and Smoked Salmon Smish, as well as Smoked Whitefish Spread.
Classic Egg Salad. Egg salad is another favorite pairing with bagels. This no-frills version includes celery, mayo and mustard. For more deli salad recipes, check out Deli Salad Sandwich 3 Ways, Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches and Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich.
Easy Pickled Beets. Pickled anything goes well with bagels and cream cheese, including this recipe that starts with canned beets. Other options: Quick Pickled Cucumbers, Quick-Pickled Onions and Turmeric Pickled Cauliflower.