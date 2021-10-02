Homemade bagels will always impress, and as my former colleague Alex Baldinger and I wrote in 2016, they are easier to make than you may realize. Start the bagels the day before, let them chill overnight and boil and bake any time the next morning before your family or (small! vaccinated!) group sits down to eat. Ready to start planning your bagel brunch? Check out the star recipe below, as well as some ideas on other items to round out the spread.