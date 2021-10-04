The first step is choosing the right setting. I encourage you to check the recommendations of your particular model. Instant Pot, for example, says that on its slow-cook function, Less corresponds to a low (8-hour) slow-cooker setting; Normal corresponds to a medium (6-hour) slow-cooker setting; and the More mode corresponds to a high (4-hour) slow-cooker setting. You may also see varying results due to the differences in shape, as slow cookers generally have a larger surface area, and construction, with multicookers featuring one heating element on the bottom and slow-cookers often boasting a band around the side as well. Slow-cookers allow for the release of more steam, while multicookers, even with the lid vented, tend to hold onto it. Moreover, as America’s Test Kitchen found, temperatures in some multicookers set to slow-cook can fluctuate significantly, leading to uneven or longer cook times. These aren’t dealbreakers, but worth keeping in mind as you get to know your appliance and recipes, which you may need to adjust.