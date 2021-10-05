A home cook and mother who lives in the United Kingdom, Payne is an advocate of batch cooking, so she features recipes that can be adjusted. This recipe easily scales up, which is great because you could make a big batch and freeze it for future meals. If you want to freeze the lentils, consider leaving the spinach out and freezing the rest in an airtight container for up to three months. Then, reheat and add fresh spinach when ready to eat.