For this recipe from “The Slimming Foodie” cookbook by Pip Payne, who writes about healthy cooking on a blog of the same name, the lentils are topped with sliced, fried halloumi — and it adds a tasty, salty, chewy balance to the mild lentils. This filling dish comes together in 30 minutes.
But the reason I chose this dish is because, as Payne noted, the lentil base tastes great with so many things. She recommends roasted root vegetables, or, if you’re a meat eater, sliced fried chicken breast or pan-fried salmon fillets. Or, let each person in your household decide what to put on top. We tried it with leftover pork and even ate the lentils as-is as a quick lunch.
A home cook and mother who lives in the United Kingdom, Payne is an advocate of batch cooking, so she features recipes that can be adjusted. This recipe easily scales up, which is great because you could make a big batch and freeze it for future meals. If you want to freeze the lentils, consider leaving the spinach out and freezing the rest in an airtight container for up to three months. Then, reheat and add fresh spinach when ready to eat.
Payne gathered 100 recipes that clock in at about 600 calories, but our nutritional analysis came in slightly higher. That’s likely because we used olive oil in place of her suggestion of low-calorie cooking spray, and about 1 1/2 pounds of leeks — before trimming — which we thought tasted just right in testing.
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 4 medium leeks (1 1/2 to 2 pounds total), trimmed, cleaned and finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced or finely grated
- 2 (14-ounce) cans green lentils, drained and rinsed
- 1 generous cup no-salt vegetable or chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon Dijon or stone-ground mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Fine sea or table salt
- Finely ground black pepper
- 5 ounces halloumi cheese, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 2 large handfuls of baby spinach, coarsely chopped
- Small handful of fresh parsley leaves, coarse stems removed, finely chopped, for serving
Step 1
In a medium, deep-sided skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the leeks and saute, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring until aromatic, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Add the lentils, stock, tomato paste, mustard, thyme and lemon juice. Lightly season with the salt and pepper, then stir well and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3
Meanwhile, in a large, dry nonstick skillet, add the cheese slices in a single layer and sear until golden brown on each side, about 2 minutes per side; transfer to a flat plate or tray.
Step 4
When the lentils are done, stir the spinach into it until wilted, then remove from the heat. Divide the mixture among serving bowls, top with the halloumi slices and scatter with the parsley. Serve warm.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 1/3 cups lentils and 4 slices of halloumi), based on 3
Calories: 637; Total Fat: 15 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 37 mg; Sodium: 538 mg; Carbohydrates: 91 g; Dietary Fiber: 26 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 39 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “The Slimming Foodie” by Pip Payne (Octopus, 2021)
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
