If you’re interested in learning more about white chocolate, read this piece from writer Simran Sethi on how wonderful white chocolate can be. If you’re already a fan or want to experiment, you can scroll below for recipes. Not seeing the one for you? Search for “white chocolate” in our Recipe Finder.
White Chocolate Creme Brulee, pictured above. A little melted white chocolate eliminates any egginess that can sometimes turn folks away from a creme brulee. As an added bonus, it makes the dessert extra creamy and highlights the treat’s vanilla flavor.
Quadruple Chocolate Cookies. This has all of the chocolate. White chocolate helps to break things up, so you can better enjoy it all. Chunks of caramelized white chocolate make these cookies extra special.
Earl Grey White Chocolate Truffles. White chocolate can carry floral and fruit flavors beautifully, which you can taste in these aromatic truffles.
White Chocolate Panna Cotta With Passion Fruit Sauce. See above! White chocolate makes a lovely pair with passion fruit.
Roasted Parsnip White Chocolate Soup. Just as you can eat dark chocolate in a savory way, you can do the same with white. It adds a special touch to this creamy parsnip soup.
White Chocolate Unicorn Bark. This one is for all the folks who love some sweet magic, kids included. Swirl with color and stud with candies or sprinkles.
